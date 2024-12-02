Police ID 27-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death In Lanham Parking Lot On Thanksgiving

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Annapolis Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Armando Cousins-Stoute, who had no fixed address, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the person or people responsible.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

