'Excessive Speed' By Teens Believed To Be Factor In Fatal I-495 Crash In Lanham: State Police

Lanham resident Ayuk Etta was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash with a Honda Pilot on Sunday night on the Outer Loop of I-495 that also sent four others to the hospital.

Investigators say that the Honda was heading north along the interstate in Lanham when the driver, Biruk Grimes, 19, lost control and struck the rear of the Mercedes.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder, and the driver, Etta was standing outside the vehicle. Two passengers in the vehicle Miranda and Mayah Nembo were both taken to the University of Maryland Regional Medical Center and later released.

Officials noted that their relationship was unclear as of Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The Honda was occupied by five friends, all from Prince George's County, police say.

Grimes, and two passengers, ages 18 and 19, refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash, while 18-year-old Olauwadamilola Fatokun and a 17-year-old were both transported to Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

According to the initial investigation, "excessive speed contributed to the crash." Once the investigation completed, the Prince George’s State’s Attorney’s Office will determine if charges are warranted.

