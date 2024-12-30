Sideline Proposal: Commanders' Jeremy Reaves Pops Question To GF After Big Victory (Video)

Following the team’s win against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, Reaves proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, in a heartwarming moment on the sidelines.

The couple, both originally from Pensacola, FL, shared the special occasion in front of family, teammates, and fans. Reaves, known for his passion on the field, got down on one knee to ask Worley, a physician's assistant and former University of Louisiana Monroe volleyball player, to marry him.

On Monday morning, Dec. 30, Reaves shared a heartfelt post to Instagram, which included a photo himself in October 2023, when he was hospitalized with a partially torn ACL.

A year ago I was at one of my lowest. A year later, you helped get me back to my best! Everytime life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me! You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days(all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!) God makes no mistakes, and he gave me you when I needed you most! 8+ years of friendship, a lifetime to go as one! I meant it when I said 5life! I love you Mikaela R Worley PA-C❤️

