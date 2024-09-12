Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Hughesville: Sheriff (Developing)

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers were called to the 14000 block of Bassford Road in Hughesville for an investigation.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, an armed suspect was shot during the incident and rushed to an area hospital with what were described as "injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening."

No additional details about the shooting have been provided.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

