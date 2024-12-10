La Plata Man Busted Using Curious Methods In Effort To Set Home Ablaze With Others Inside: PD

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Court on Saturday, Dec. 7 at around 4:15 a.m. after a call taker overheard someone making arson threats during a 911 call, police said.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect, identified as Michael Darnel Lassiter, 59, was reportedly attempting to ignite a fire using the oven, stove burners, and cooking oil.

According to a witness, Lassiter’s actions endangered the other five occupants inside the home.

Police said that when officers attempted to detain Lassiter, a struggle broke out before he was eventually taken into custody.

Lassiter was charged with making arson threats; intoxicated endangerment; and additional violations. He is being held at the Charles County Department of Corrections without bond.

