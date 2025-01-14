Police Identify Sykesville Man, Kensington Suspect In Deadly Shooting

Benjamin Jack Dresbach, 21, of Kensington, has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Trevor Dean Van Devander, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, when 2nd District officers responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Van Devander suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Police.

Investigators determined that Van Devander and Dresbach were inside the latter's home when an altercation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Van Devander’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.

Dresbach was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kensington and receive free news updates.