One Killed, One Hospitalized In Head-On Joppatowne Crash, State Police Say (Developing)

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, Maryland State Police troopers were called to investigate a reported crash on Route 152 (Mountain Road) near Singer Road in Joppatowne, where there were two people with serious injuries.

According to investigators, a 72-year-old man was driving a Buick LeSabre northbound along the roadway when the man crossed over the center lane and struck a Toyota Corolla head-on.

The driver of the Buick was rushed the the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Medical personnel from Upper Chesapeake, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the 37-year-old Corolla driver was taken by paramedics to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

His condition was not available late on Wednesday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported. State police have not released the name of either driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

