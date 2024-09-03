One Airlifted To Hospital After Construction Site Injury In Joppa

First responders were called before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3 to the 1400 block of Philadelphia Road, where there was a reported injury at the construction site with a possibly unstable truck at the scene.

According to a Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS spokesperson, the injured person was airlifted by a state police helicopter to shock trauma in Baltimore for treatment and evaluations of undisclosed injuries.

Investigators determined that a concrete truck had tipped over, causing the worker to fall into the foundation area of a home under construction.

The incident also led to a temporary lane closure on Philadelphia Road.

Following the incident, OSHA and the Maryland Health Department were called to the scene to investigate.

The Harford County Government Department of Inspections, Licensing, and Permits Inspectors were also been requested.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Joppatowne and receive free news updates.