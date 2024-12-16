Man Convicted Of Assaulting Girlfriend, Threatening Her Life In Front Of Toddler In Joppa

The verdict was delivered last wek following a four-day trial in front of Judge Paul Ishak at the Harford County Circuit Court, officials say, with the charges stemming from a violent incident in Joppa last November.

Deputies first responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a residence on Plaza Circle after receiving a 911 hang-up call on Nov. 14, 2023. Dispatchers grew concerned when a follow-up call was made, where the caller sounded "extremely out of breath" and an infant could be heard crying in the background.

Upon arrival, deputies met the victim, who was holding her 1-year-old daughter while crying.

According to evidence presented in court, the woman had a swollen lip, scratches under her eye, bruises and marks around her neck, and additional bruising on her arm and foot.

She told deputies that during an argument with Frye, he violently grabbed her, threw her into a wall, punched her, stomped on her foot, and strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

Frye allegedly attempted to pull her teeth from her mouth and forced her to hang up her initial 911 call, threatening to kill her if she didn’t stop police from coming.

Realizing law enforcement would likely arrive, Frye fled the scene, leaving the victim and their young daughter behind.

Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey commended her office’s work in securing the conviction.

“Every victim and child should feel safe in their own homes and not be subjected to violence and abuse at the hands of those who claim to love them,” Healey said. “The convictions in this case will aid in the prevention of future danger to the victim.”

Frye remains held at the Harford County Detention Center as he awaits sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025.

He was also on probation for an unrelated domestic assault case in Baltimore County, officials noted.

