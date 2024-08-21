Hyattsville resident Jorge Martinez-Martinez has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a Riverdale Park crash last week.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the area of Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue to investigate a reported collision.

Investigators say that Martinez-Martinez was on an e-bike when he collided with a sedan in the eastbound lanes of Riverdale Road.

Martinez-Martinez was rushed to an area hospital, were he later succumbed from his injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The driver was not injured.

The incident is now being investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.