Bill Belichick's Recruiting Trail Hits Hyattsville Catholic Schools (Photos)

Former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick made a pitstop at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville to check in with Sports Illustrated's Maryland Coach of the Year Bill McGregor.

McGregor has been a fixture at Dematha Catholic for decades, leading them to multiple championships and undefeated seasons.

He led the DeMatha (10-1) back to the state championship, when they won their first WCAC Capital Division championship since 2016.

The future Hall of Famer later made an appearance at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney.

Belichick spent a year off after parting ways with the Patriots, and has been making the rounds at area schools as he enters into a new world as a college football coach - maybe.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner (thanks a lot, Tom Brady) made the surprise move to head the University of North Carolina's football team - and sported some swag during his visit to Dematha - though his contract situation remains unclear, according to reports.

It is unclear if Belichick has signed the contract or not, though he was introduced by the school.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.