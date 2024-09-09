Fair 61°

Suspect Inserted Combustible Material In Mercedes Gas Tank In Hagerstown: Fire Marshal

A Mercedes in Washington County was damaged early on Sunday morning when an incendiary fire broke out in Hagerstown.

The aftermath of the fire in Washington County.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department responded at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 8 to the 1000 block of Security Road to investigate a reported car fire. 

Firefighters responded to the scene, where they found the fire was already extinguished, though the vehicle suffered significant damage.

According to investigators from the Maryland Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, with an open flame to combustible material that was inserted into the gas fill inlet.

No suspects have been identified.

The fire remains under investigation.

