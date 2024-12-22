Kitchen Blaze Sends Hagerstown Homeowners To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation: Fire Marshal

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, first responders were called to a home in the 9900 block of Garis Shop Road in Hagerstown, where there was a reported grease fire.

Both residents of the home were taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation injuries. They were later released into the care of family members.

The fire, sparked by a grease fire on the kitchen stove, caused approximately $10,000 in damages—$3,000 to the structure and $7,000 to the contents, authorities reported.

Ten firefighters from the primary responding fire department managed to control the flames within minutes of arrival.

No working smoke or fire alarms were reported in the home.

