Investigators ID Driver Wanted In Connection To Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Washington County

A 37-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Pennsylvania Ave in Hagerstown, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which has identified a suspected driver.

 Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff Facebook
Zak Failla
Deputies were called to the area between Maugans Avenue and North Pointe Drive at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 where there were reports  reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. 

When they arrived, they found Jonathan Andres Cruz, a Hagerstown resident, suffering from critical injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The vehicle involved fled the scene but has since been identified, along with the driver, the sheriff’s office confirmed, though no charges were filed as of Monday, Dec. 16.

The road was closed for nearly three hours while the sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

