Man Ejected, Killed In Head-On Collision On Route 97 In Maryland (Developing)

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, on Route 97 near Roxbury Road in Glenwood.

Investigators say a 2004 Honda Pilot traveling northbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado before striking a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

The impact caused a rear passenger in the Honda to be ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and front passenger of the Honda were rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where the front passenger is fighting for their life.

A second rear passenger in the Honda escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were taken to Carroll Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse walked away with no serious injuries.

Route 97 was closed for five hours as police investigated the crash. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the Honda to cross into oncoming traffic.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glenwood-Glenelg and receive free news updates.