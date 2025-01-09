Second-Chance Queen Strikes Again: Glen Burnie Woman’s $100K Payday Stuns Courthouse Coworkers

Shari Hunt-Caldwell is no stranger to second-chance Lottery drawings, but this holiday season brought a surprise too big to keep quiet after entering her non-winning tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program hoping or a festive payoff.

Her shock came last month, when a Lottery representative called with the big news of her six-figure jackpot.

"I started screaming at work," Hunt-Caldwell recalled. "It was unbelievable."

The celebration didn’t end there. While her coworkers were the first to witness her excitement, Hunt-Caldwell kept her $100,000 win a secret from her family for a few days—including her husband, Darryl.

To break the news, she gathered her family at home, promising a “big announcement.”

Each family member received a slip of paper revealing the prize, which they opened together.

“We thought something was wrong,” Darryl admitted, laughing. “I couldn’t even open mine—I had to wait for someone else to read it.”

The $100,000 winner, who also snagged Ravens club-level season tickets in 2023 through another second-chance promotion, plans to use her windfall to pay off bills and possibly tackle some home improvement projects.

“I never had that many zeros in my bank account,” Hunt-Caldwell said with a smile.

For those feeling lucky, there’s still time to cash in.

The final Holiday Second-Chance Promotion drawing takes place Jan. 16, with another $100,000 prize and five $5,000 prizes up for grabs.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glen Burnie and receive free news updates.