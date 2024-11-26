Fair 63°

Gaithersburg Driver Released On Bond After High-Speed Crash Kills Bicyclist In Germantown: PD

A Gaithersburg man accused of fatally striking a bicyclist at nearly double the speed limit has been released on bond following his arrest, Montgomery County police said.

David Glen Jenkins ll

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Zak Failla
Kevin Antonio Flores, 22, faces charges of criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle stemming from an August crash that killed 30-year-old Germantown resident David Glenn Jenkins.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Road and Gunners Branch Road, where police said Jenkins was crossing the road on his Free Agent Telum bicycle when Flores, driving an Acura RSX southbound at approximately 72 mph in a 40-mph zone, hit him in a crosswalk.

Jenkins was then struck by two other vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Camry, traveling in the same lane. 

Investigators determined the second and third collisions were unavoidable due to Flores’ initial impact, officials said. 

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flores was arrested and later released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Montgomery County Collision Reconstruction Unit.

