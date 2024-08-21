Ride-On Lawn Mower Driver From Silver Spring Killed In Maryland Crash Identified By Police

Silver Spring resident Juan Guerrero-Moreno has been identified by investigators as the person who was killed on Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a collision with a Genesis G70 on Great Seneca Highway.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Guerrero-Moreno was found shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 20 unresponsive in the roadway.

He was treated at the scene of the crash by first responders and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the driver of the Genesis was heading north on Great Seneca Highway when it struck Guerrero-Moreno, who was riding the mower crossing the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

