Nearly 2M Montgomery, Prince George's County Residents Urged To 'Conserve Water:' Wssc

"WSSC Water continues to urge all 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to only use water for essential purposes effective immediately," the company posted online. "At this time, water is safe and there is no need to boil before essential use."

The urgent essential-water-use-only request is being issued due to a significant increase in the number of water main breaks and leaks brought on by the frigid temperatures including break locations that have not yet been identified, officials added.

Until further notice, all customers are being urged to:

Use water only as necessary – i.e., take shorter showers and quickly turn off faucets immediately after use;

Limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use);

Limit using washing machines and dishwashers.

"WSSC Water has called in additional crews and emergency contractors to search for any unreported breaks/leaks and make repairs," officials said.

"To maintain system pressure, WSSC Water inspectors are shutting broken/leaking mains down before repair crews are dispatched to the break in an effort to keep system pressures stable."

Some elected officials are now calling on infrastructure changes, citing the age of the pipes.

Another update from WSSC is to be provided by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. Check Daily Voice for updates.

