Men, Woman Charged With Knifepoint Viers Mill Road Carjacking In Montgomery County, Police Say

Detectives announced on Monday that three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a Viers Mill Road carjacking earlier this month in Silver Spring.

Those charged:

Lascelles Alonzo Greenwood, 27, of Silver Spring;

Alei Imani Cook, 27, who has no fixed address;

Dewayne Davis, 35, who has no known address.

The carjacking was reported on Monday, Sept. 2 in the 12100 block of Viers Mill Road.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the morning of the carjacking, police say that the trio's victim picked up Cook at a gas station and parked his Honda Civic on Viers MIll Road.

Shortly after, Greenwood and Davis approached the Honda and threatened the victim with a knife. He was pulled from the vehicle and the suspects sped away with the stolen Civic.

During the investigation, all three were identified as suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, detectives arrested Cook and Greenwood near Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road, and an Wednesday, Sept. 11, detectives apprehended Davis and took him into custody in the area of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road.

All three were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where Greenwood and Davis were charged with armed carjacking and related charges. Cook was charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking and theft

Greenwood and Davis are being held without bond, while Cook is being held in lieu of a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.