Lifelong Educator Entering Hospice Care After Battle With Cancer 'Touched So Many'

Kym Hurley, a lifelong educator who was forced to retire due to her health conditions, has entered hospice care, organizers of a long-running GoFundMe campaign for her family confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Hurley, who has taught children for more than 30 years - and would have taught or another 30 if her health permitted, friends say - put on a courageous years-long fight with the disease.

The teacher is being remembered for her work with students and for helping shape the minds of the young children she came across.

"You have touched so many, so deeply and not just our children, but families through your gift of seeing each child as special," Alona Bauer wrote on the GFM page.

"Your inspirational gifts in finding ways to nurture and encourage each child and your teachings served as a building blocks of the foundation for their entire education."

Another friend remembered Hurley fondly.

"Kym has been my first home away from home when I landed in DC," she said. "I'm so grateful for being so warm and kind to me. I know first hand how amazing she is as a mom, teacher and friend."

In September, Hurley was back in the hospital, where she and her family learned that the cancer had spread, impacting her cognitively.

She showed enough improvement in late November to accept visitors, before the heartbreaking news that she has entered hospice care and stopped her cancer treatments.

"In this moment, we are giving our GoFundMe one final push to help with her end-of-life care and to support Blake and Zora during this time.

"Kym has touched our lives deeply, and showing her our love and support now would mean everything."

