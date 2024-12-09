Coordinated Crew Caught On Camera During 21-Vehicle Crime Spree Through Montgomery County: PD

Four suspects vandalized and looted 21 vehicles across multiple Silver Spring streets in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 2, officials say, with one flashing a handgun at a residence.

According to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson, the group began terrorizing several neighborhoods beginning at around 2:30 a.m., hitting vehicles in the areas of Belvedere Boulevard, Woodland Road, Dameron Drive, Forest Grove Drive, and Forest Glen Road.

Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into a driveway-parked vehicle, a third pointing a handgun at a nearby home, and a fourth acting as a lookout before the group left the scene.

Police confirmed that cash was stolen from one vehicle but did not disclose the amount.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects after releasing the video of the suspects. Anyone with information or who may have been victimized is being asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

