Tractor-Trailers Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash Cause Delays On I-70 In Frederick County

First responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a stretch of the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Mussetter Road, where two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle crashed in the area, causing chaos for some motorists in the area.

According to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The crash resulted in the fast lane of I-70 being closed in both directions amid the investigation and subsequent clean up in the area.

During the probe, there were heavy delays reported in the area. It is unclear what caused the crash.

