On Wednesday, Jan. 22, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the high school at approximately 1:15 p.m. for reports of a fight between two students in a hallway. School Resource Officers and staff quickly intervened to break up the altercation.

Initially, investigators said that the incident appeared to be a physical fight, and the suspect, identified as Zain Mahmood of Frederick, was sent home by school administrators.

However, further investigation revealed that Mahmood had used a sharp or bladed object to slash and stab the 16-year-old victim multiple times, deputies said.

The injured student was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later located Mahmood at his home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is now being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, disturbing school operations and affray — fighting in a public space.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.