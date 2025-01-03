Some DMV Schools Closing Early Due To Inclement Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping over the weekend, with a wintry mix expected on Sunday night into Monday.

On Friday, these schools announced early dismissals:

Howard County Public Schools will close 90 minutes early, with aftercare, afternoon, and evening activities canceled. Community-sponsored programs in school buildings are also canceled.

Howard County Community College is closing at 2 p.m., with all evening activities canceled, with normal activities resuming on Saturday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will dismiss on their regular schedule, but all after school and evening school or communities activities are canceled.

Frederick County Public Schools closed its buildings two hours early on Friday, and all FCPS and community-group afterschool and evening activities are canceled or postponed.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

