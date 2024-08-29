Linganore High School Put On 'Hold' Status During HazMat Investigation In Frederick County

Some school officials in Frederick received an unexpected scare on Thursday morning during a HazMat investigation.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to Linganore High School after reports of an unknown substance that was found in a bathroom.

HazMat teams responded to the building, though the school was temporarily placed on a "hold" status to keep the hallways clear while the substance was tested.

On Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed that the substance was ultimately deemed non-hazardous, and Linganore High School returned to normal operations around noon.

