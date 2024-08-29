Mostly Cloudy 84°

Linganore High School Put On 'Hold' Status During HazMat Investigation In Frederick County

The school year got off to an unusual spot for some students and staff in Frederick County.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Some school officials in Frederick received an unexpected scare on Thursday morning during a HazMat investigation. 

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to Linganore High School after reports of an unknown substance that was found in a bathroom.

HazMat teams responded to the building, though the school was temporarily placed on a "hold" status to keep the hallways clear while the substance was tested.

On Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed that the substance was ultimately deemed non-hazardous, and Linganore High School returned to normal operations around noon.

