Dominic Valenti Of Frederick Dies Suddenly New Year's Day, 27

Valenti, born in New Mexico on June 5, 1997, passed away on New Year's Day, leaving behind a loving family who remembered the Frederick High School graduate as "a beloved son, brother, and friend."

"(He) will be lovingly remembered for his compassion, bravery, and unfailing courage," they said. "His infectious smile, humor, and genuine nature made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him."

Valenti had a wide range of passions, including sports, art, fitness, cooking, and music.

A devoted fan of the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Eagles, he could often be found playing music on his keyboard or guitar, sketching, or creating culinary masterpieces in the kitchen.

He also enjoyed playing recreational soccer and hockey at Frederick High School.

His family shared that Valenti dreamed of a future filled with love, family, and a ministry of faith. “He was passionate about the people he loved and the faith he shared,” they said.

Despite life’s challenges, Valenti’s resilience never wavered.

“Dominic was a fighter who never gave up, no matter how hard the road became,” his family said. “He continued to hope and believe in a better future for himself and his family.”

“In grief, his family honors the man he was—the one who always tried, always cared, and never stopped seeking a way to heal,” they added.

Valenti is survived by his father, Gino Valenti; his mother, Gloria Valenti; his brothers, Dustin Terry, David Valenti, and Devin Valenti; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will forever remember him for his heart and kindness.

“We take comfort in knowing that Dominic is now free, at peace, and in the presence of his Savior,” his family said. “Dom will be missed more than words can say. Rest in peace, Dominic. Forever in our hearts. We love you always.”

A memorial service to celebrate Dominic’s life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025, at Stauffer Funeral Homes in Brunswick, Maryland.

