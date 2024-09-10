Winning $50K 'Powerball Double Play Ticket Sold At Fort Washington Mobil Station

The first third-tier winning ticket was sold in Montgomery County at the Cedar Grove Store on Ridge Road in Germantown, while the second was won in Prince George's County at the Livingston Mobil on Livingston Road.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Sept. 9 drawing were 10-14-38-42-45 with a Power Ball of 26.

They are the fourth and fifth third-tier Double Play tickets sold in 2024.

The next Powerball jackpot is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, which will feature an estimated $134 million annuity and an estimated cash option of $67.6 million.

Winners will now have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim the big prize.

