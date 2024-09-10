A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

Winning $50K 'Powerball Double Play Ticket Sold At Fort Washington Mobil Station

Monday was a lucky day for Lottery players as two winning $50,000 Powerball Double Play tickets were sold in the region.

The winning tickets were sold at Mobil in Fort Washington and Cedar Grove Store in Germantown

The winning tickets were sold at Mobil in Fort Washington and Cedar Grove Store in Germantown

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The first third-tier winning ticket was sold in Montgomery County at the Cedar Grove Store on Ridge Road in Germantown, while the second was won in Prince George's County at the Livingston Mobil on Livingston Road.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Sept. 9 drawing were 10-14-38-42-45 with a Power Ball of 26.

They are the fourth and fifth third-tier Double Play tickets sold in 2024.

The next Powerball jackpot is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, which will feature an estimated $134 million annuity and an estimated cash option of $67.6 million.

Winners will now have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim the big prize.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fort Washington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE