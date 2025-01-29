Elkton Hunter Who Shot, Killed GF With Crossbow Learns Prison Fate

Jeffrey Allen Lander, 41, of Elkton, was handed the maximum sentence within Maryland’s standard guidelines for involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, Jan. 28, following a jury conviction in November 2024.

The jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and assault, but found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, according to the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office.

The deadly incident happened on Jan. 24, 2024, when Cecil County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders rushed to the 700 block of Bell Manor Road in Conowingo after Lander called 911, reporting his girlfriend had been “accidentally” shot with a hunting crossbow.

Deputies arrived to find 45-year-old Judy Elizabeth Gee, a mother of three, on the couch, a crossbow arrow protruding from her back.

She was conscious but unable to explain what happened due to her condition.

Given the location and weather conditions, she was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where she underwent surgery but was pronounced dead at that night.

The Lancaster County Coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Lander initially claimed that the crossbow fired when he removed it from the wall to go hunting.

Investigators later determined that the weapon had been stored in the cocked position with a bolt loaded and the safety off.

Lander had tied or looped a cocking rope through the trigger guard, which he said snagged and discharged the weapon while it was pointed at Gee, who was sitting on a couch in a living room of their home.

Gee never regained consciousness to provide her own account of the shooting.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman pushed for the maximum 10-year sentence, citing Lander’s lack of remorse and failure to accept responsibility for Gee’s death.

Lander’s defense attorney requested a reduced sentence or time served, as Lander had been held without bond since his arrest in June 2024.

Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda Sexton sentenced Lander to eight years in prison with no portion suspended and no probation upon release.

She called his conduct "heinous" and agreed that he showed no remorse.

Friends and family of Gee were present in court and submitted victim impact statements on her behalf.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elkton and receive free news updates.