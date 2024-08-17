°

Child Accidentally Sets Elkton Shed Ablaze, Damages Home: Fire Marshal

A child who accidentally set a fire inside a Cecil County shed caused thousands of dollars in damage to his family's home, officials say.

The child accidentally damaged the Cecil County home.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Late in the afternoon on Friday, Aug. 16, crews from the Singerly Fire Company responded to a home on Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton, where a homeowner reported that their tarp-covered shed was on fire.

More than two dozen firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and get the fire under control, but not before it caused approximately $25,000 in damage.

According to the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze was caused by a 5-year-old child who set an item on fire in the shed, and it wasn't discovered until the homeowner spotted the flames and smoke.

The fire also caused "extensive radiant heat damage" to the back of the home, as well as to neighboring sheds, they added.

No injuries were reported.

