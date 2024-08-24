Repeat Offender Busted With Gun, Drugs During Hospital X-Ray In Maryland Gets Prison Time

In May 2023, members of the Havre de Grace Police Department were called to the Harford Memorial Hospital to investigate reports of an armed person, later identified as Sathrie Zach Robinson, Jr., according to authorities.

Prosecutors say that Robinson was admitted for treatment and evaluation following a crash, and during a review of an X-ray, hospital staff discovered a loaded gun with hallow point ammunition, more than 100 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Among his belongings were a scale and packaging materials. Officials made note Robinson was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous assault and drug convictions.

Robinson was convicted in July of:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime;

Two counts of possession of CDS: Not cannabis;

Possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

On Friday, authorities announced that Robinson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the first ten to serve without the possibility of parole. The judge also ordered an additional 10 years for a probation violation in connection to the assault case.

"We will continue to request top of the guideline sentences for repeat offenders committing crimes in our communities," Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey stated.

"I applaud (the) efforts in securing a strong sentence in this case and contributing to the safety of our county by removing this repeat offender from our streets."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edgewood and receive free news updates.