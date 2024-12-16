No Plates, No Luck: Rider Crashes Stolen Motorcycle During Wild Pursuit In Dunkirk: Sheriff

On Sunday, Dec. 8, shortly after 3:15 p.m. p.m., a corporal from the sheriff's office stopped two black sport-style motorcycles speeding southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard near Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, according to police, but that was just the beginning of a long afternoon.

The motorcycles, which had no visible registration plates, fled the scene, running a red light and hitting speeds over 100 mph, officials said while weaving between vehicles, forcing deputies to call of the pursuit over safety concerns.

Shortly after the pursuit was called off, another member of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office spotted the motorcyclists entering Old Town Road near Hunting Creek Road.

One rider, later identified as Hayverson Aparicio Montoya-Orellana, 23, of Bryans Road, struck a curb while trying to avoid a crash with the sergeant’s vehicle, police said, ultimately dooming him.

Montoya-Orellana’s motorcycle was confirmed stolen from Baltimore after he was detained, and he was taken into custody and charged at the Calvert County Detention Center with theft of between $1,500 and under $25,000, as well as fleeing and eluding.

He was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

No details about the second motorcyclist was released by the sheriff's office. No information about Montoya-Orellana’s next court appearance has been provided.

