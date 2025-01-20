Crash Causes Power Outage, Results In Armed Robbery At Dunkirk Liquor Store: Sheriff

Earlier this month, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were called to R&J Liquors in the 2700 block of W. Chesapeake Beach Road following reports of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the robbery occurred just 15 minutes after a vehicle collision in the area plunged surrounding businesses into darkness.

Two suspects dressed in dark clothing stormed the store, holding victims at gunpoint, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

They demanded cash from the register as well as the victims' phones.

Inside the store, deputies found shattered glass from a liquor bottle and a disheveled display rack, evidence of the chaos left behind.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau have since taken over the case.

The pair made off with stolen items with a value of approximately $1,353.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with details about this case has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800.

