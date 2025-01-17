Car Thief Leads 120 MPH Pursuit Through Calvert County, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, law enforcement was alerted to a stolen vehicle entering Calvert County, traveling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

A Maryland State Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle near the Country Plaza Shopping Center, though, while the vehicle slowed briefly, the driver refused to stop, speeding southbound with deputies and troopers in pursuit, their lights and sirens activated.

The chase escalated as the suspect hit speeds of 120 mph, passed other vehicles on the shoulder, and ran a red light at Chaneyville Road. Chaos continued as the driver made a U-turn, heading northbound in the turn lane at Town Center Boulevard, officials said.

Another red light was ignored, resulting in a crash that disabled the vehicle near the BP Gas Station in Dunkirk.

The driver, later identified as Xavier Leron Jett, 26, of Alexandria, VA, fled on foot into the woods with a black bag in hand. Deputies quickly established a perimeter, and a police K9 tracked him through the area.

Jett was apprehended and found carrying fraudulent driver’s licenses and multiple manufactured VIN labels inside the bag, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Jett now faces numerous charges, including:

Fleeing and eluding;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Failure to remain at the scene o an accident;

Possession of serial number for fraudulent purposes;

Possession or use of a false government identification;

Traffic-related offenses.

No injuries were reported.

