Six Rescued, 19 Residents, Pets Displaced By Overnight Apartment Fire In Dundalk

First responders were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 to the 2100 block of Cameron Drive in Dundalk, where there was a reported apartment fire with flames showing from the back of the building with some residents trapped inside.

According to a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Fire Department, crews searched the building and rescued six people who were trapped inside. Four suffered injuries - one major, three minor, officials said - and were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

The American Red Cross is now assisting 12 residents and seven pets that were displaced by the fire, which was declared under control within an hour at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

