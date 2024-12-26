'Mega Millions' Jackpot Hits $1.15B; Four Smaller Wins Reported In Maryland For Latest Drawing

There were no jackpot winners for the Christmas Eve drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 24, though there were three $10,000 third-tier winners sold in Maryland, as well as a $30,000 winning ticket in Dundalk.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 11-14-38-45-46 with a Mega Ball of 03 and a 3X Megaplier prize multiplier.

Other $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Bethesda, Glen Burnie, and Lexington Park.

The $30,000 winner was purchased at Dundalk Royal Farms in the 7700 block of German Hill Road in Baltimore County, where the player used the Megaplier to triple the prize.

Other winning tickets were sold at:

Montgomery Mall Shell in the 10200 block of Westlake Drive in Montgomery County;

Aquahart Liquors on Aquahart Road in Anne Arundel County;

Pegg Road Shell in the 22100 block of Three Notch Road in St. Mary's County.

The Dec. 24 drawing produced more than 101,000 winners in Maryland between $2 and $30,000.

Friday's jackpot represents the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history, and the ninth-largest US jackpot ever with an estimated cash option of $516.1 million.

