A three-alarm fire at the Dundalk recycling plant was reported on Saturday, Jan. 18, and crews were back on Thursday, when a second tricky blaze broke out.

As of noon on Friday, Jan. 24, officials from the Baltimore County Fire Department said that crews remained on site, though the fire was approximately 80 percent extinguished.

Teams are now working to address remaining hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dundalk and receive free news updates.