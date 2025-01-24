Mostly Cloudy 30°

SHARE

Fire Rekindles At Owl Metals Recycling Plant In Baltimore

Firefighters in Baltimore County found themselves in a familiar place overnight when a fire rekindled at the site of the Owl Metals building collapse.

The second fire at the Baltimore County recycling plant.

The second fire at the Baltimore County recycling plant.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

The scene of the commercial fire in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The second fire at the Baltimore County recycling plant.

The second fire at the Baltimore County recycling plant.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A three-alarm fire at the Dundalk recycling plant was reported on Saturday, Jan. 18, and crews were back on Thursday, when a second tricky blaze broke out.

As of noon on Friday, Jan. 24, officials from the Baltimore County Fire Department said that crews remained on site, though the fire was approximately 80 percent extinguished.

Teams are now working to address remaining hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Dundalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE