Trump Taps Former University Of Maryland Professor For Economic Policy Advisor

Andrew Lyon, a former University of Maryland economics professor with decades of experience in government and private sector roles, has been tapped by Trump to serve as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

Lyon, who previously served under two Republican administrations, will focus primarily on tax policy in his new role, the Trump team announced this week.

The seasoned economist has an impressive resume.

Lyon served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Analysis under President George W. Bush and as a senior staff economist on the Council of Economic Advisers under President George H. W. Bush. He also worked on the staff of the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

In addition to his public service, Lyon was a Principal at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he led its National Economics and Statistics practice, and an associate professor of economics at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Lyon has been recognized for his contributions to the field, earning the Treasury Department’s Distinguished Service Award and the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner’s Award.

His academic credentials include an A.B. in economics from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University.

His appointment comes as Trump and his advisors aim to reshape tax policy in ways they say will bolster economic growth.

For Lyon, this marks a return to the national stage as he once again puts his expertise to work at the highest levels of government.

