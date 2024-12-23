Pursuit In Maryland Ends With Three Minors Apprehended Following DC Carjacking, Police Say

The chase began around 9:45 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway after it had been reported carjacked out of Washington, DC.

With help from the Metropolitan Police Department's helicopter, officers attempted to pull the car over, police say, but the driver refused to stop, sparking a lengthy pursuit.

The chase ended around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pin Oak Lane when the suspects bailed out of the car. Officers apprehended three juveniles at the scene and recovered a handgun.

One suspect remains at large.

Police have not yet released the identities of the suspects or details on potential charges. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Seat Pleasant Police.

