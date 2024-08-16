A Few Clouds 85°

Nine Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash That Shut Down Stretch Of I-270 In Maryland

Nine people - including three children - were injured during a multi-vehicle rush hour crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of I-270 in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon.

The aftermath of the Montgomery County crash.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
At approximately 6 p.m. first responders were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Clarksburg and Hyattstown to investigate a crash that involved nine injuries, one of which was described as traumatic.

In total, six adults and three children were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of various undisclosed injuries.

During the investigation, the northbound lanes of I-270 were shut down. 

The roadway reopened before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Details about the crash have not been released by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

