Dozens Displaced By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Apartment Fire In Clarksburg

First responders were called to a four-story apartment complex at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 to the 12800 block of Clarksburg Square Road in Clarksburg, after receiving multiple calls with residents screaming in the background.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by smoke billowing through the area with flames showing throughout the building.

Forty-three Residents in 24 apartments were displaced, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Several residents were evaluated for injuries, and two were taken to area hospitals for further treatment.

The residents displaced by the two-alarm fire are being assisted by the Red Cross and Montgomery County OEMHS.

