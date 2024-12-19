Death Of Woman Found With 'Multiple Injuries' In Cecil County Under Investigation: State Police

Troopers responded to the 800 block of Bethel Road in Chesapeake City shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to state police, where they found the woman - whose name has not been released.

Emergency medical personnel transported the woman to ChristianaCare Union Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity is being withheld, and the cause and manner of her death are pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

More information is expected to be released.

