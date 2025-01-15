St. Agnes Catholic School To Close At End Of Academic Year In Catonsville

Officials from the Archdiocese of Baltimore cited a sharp 25 percent enrollment decline in recent years as the driving force behind the decision, which they say has created insurmountable financial challenges.

“This was not an easy decision to make and came after considerable discussion and extensive evaluation of the sustainability of the school,” school leaders said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, consistent years of declining enrollment has caused significant financial strain on both the school and parish."

The school, which has served generations of students, has been under financial strain as rising operational costs outpaced its dwindling tuition base.

Despite significant support from the Archdiocese over the years, the school could no longer sustain itself.

“We pray that the transition for these students and families is a smooth one and we will work closely with them on placement in our other Catholic schools,” school officials said.

"We also pray for the dedicated staff at St. Agnes School and thank them for their years of dedication to our students and community."

