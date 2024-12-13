One Dead, One Critically Injured After Rescue From Catonsville House Fire

At around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, first responders from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 400 block of Westshire Drive in Catonsville, where there was a house fire that required rescue.

Upon arrival, officials say that crews were met by heavy fire showing from the residence, and three people were rescued, with one reportedly in critical condition.

A cat and dog were also injured in the fire.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon, authorities announced that one person is dead, and another has been critically injured in the blaze.

A man was also rescued and taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

No details about the victims has been released by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

More details are expected to be released.

