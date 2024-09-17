Tire Shop Employee Gunned Down By Two Suspects In Capitol Heights Identified By Police

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue in Capitol Heights, where they found Anthony Okoye suffering from gunshot wounds

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained during the shooting, police said.

Investigators say that detectives believe the shooting took place inside of the tire shop, where Okoye was an employee. Following the shooting, two men took off in a dark-colored Mercedes sedan and have not been seen since.

On Monday, Sept. 16, the Prince George's County Police Department released photos of the suspect vehicle, as well as the two men identified as possible suspects in the shooting.

The following day they named Okoye as the pair's victim.

No motive for the shooting has been determined by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

