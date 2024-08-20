Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

DC Native Jose Hernandez Salvador Killed In Maryland Crash

New details have been released by the Prince George's County Police Department as they continue to investigate a crash that left a 51-year-old District man dead.

Prince George's County Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Prince George's County Police detectives are investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Jose Hernandez Salvador has been identified by investigators as the pedestrian who was struck by a pick-up truck and died at the hospital days later, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, officers from the Capitol Heights Police Department were called to the area of Davey Street and Southern Avenue to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say that the driver of the truck was attempting to turn onto Davey Street when they struck Hernandez Salvador, who was rushed to the hospital, where he died days later on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The fatal crash is now being probed by the Prince George's County Police Department.

It remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE