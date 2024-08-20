Jose Hernandez Salvador has been identified by investigators as the pedestrian who was struck by a pick-up truck and died at the hospital days later, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, officers from the Capitol Heights Police Department were called to the area of Davey Street and Southern Avenue to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say that the driver of the truck was attempting to turn onto Davey Street when they struck Hernandez Salvador, who was rushed to the hospital, where he died days later on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The fatal crash is now being probed by the Prince George's County Police Department.

It remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

