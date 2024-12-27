Woman Killed While Exiting Car In Burtonsville Parking Lot Identified By Police

Burtonsville resident Michelle Gogan, 37, was getting out of the passenger side of her parked car at the food store on Old Columbia Pike when she was hit by a 2023 silver Mazda CX5 around 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26, according to Montgomery County Police.

The driver of the Mazda, who was attempting to enter an adjacent parking stall, struck Gogan, her vehicle, and another parked car in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike, police said.

Gogan was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call (240) 773-6620.

