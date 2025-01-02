Teens Apprehended After Assaulting Officers During Chaotic Traffic Stop In Anne Arundel: Police

Officers pulled over a black Mercedes for a registration violation on Ritchie Highway near Shelly Road in Brookyln at approximately 10:40 a.m., police said, leading to a violent encounter with the minors.

While speaking with the driver outside of the vehicle, officers said several others got out and began attacking them in what is believed to have been an attempt to hinder their investigation.

During the struggle, police said they saw one individual attempting to leave the scene with a black bag taken from the vehicle, and upon stopping the individual, officers discovered the bag contained a loaded Polymer 80 handgun.

Backup units arrived to assist in restraining the group. All six individuals, including the driver, were arrested and charged, including:

Jerlmell Gary Johnson Jr., 21, of Brooklyn, MD;

17-year-old male from Severn, MD;

16-year-old female from Brooklyn, MD;

14-year-old female from Brooklyn, MD;

17-year-old female from Brooklyn, MD;

15-year-old female from Brooklyn, MD.

All suspects are facing charges related to assault on law enforcement and weapons violations.

No officers were seriously injured during the incident.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brooklyn Park and receive free news updates.