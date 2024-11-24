Fair 58°

One Dead After Early Morning House Fire In Brentwood

An early morning fire claimed the life of a man on Sunday and left a duplex heavily damaged, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS officials said.

The fire on Webster Street in Brentwood.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS
Zak Failla
Crews were called to the 3400 block of Webster St. at 12:39 a.m., where they found a two-story duplex with fire on the first floor. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but discovered one person dead inside the home, officials confirmed.

Authorities reported excessive storage conditions throughout the residence, which may have impacted the fire’s progression and the victim’s ability to escape.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

