One Dead After Early Morning House Fire In Brentwood

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Webster St. at 12:39 a.m., where they found a two-story duplex with fire on the first floor.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but discovered one person dead inside the home, officials confirmed.

Authorities reported excessive storage conditions throughout the residence, which may have impacted the fire’s progression and the victim’s ability to escape.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brentwood-Mount Rainier and receive free news updates.