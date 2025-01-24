Sudden Death Of Bowie State Grad Amani Miles, 23, Spreads Sadness

Amani Miles, born in Silver Springs, had her entire life ahead of her following her death on Monday, Jan. 20, leaving her family and loved ones reeling after her graduation in 2024 from the Prince George's County school.

"(She) had a bright future ahead of her, with dreams of furthering her education and pouring her talents into Graphic Design, Business, and Travel," Diala Miles said.

"For anyone that knew her she was a vibrant, bubbly, and an all around good person to be around.

"Amani has built a strong Bowie community and a has left a huge impact with everyone she has cross paths with."

Following reports of her death, there have been no shortage of tributes for the 23-year-old, from friends, classmates, and well-wishers, including her alma mater, where she was an equipment manager for the football team.

Slightly more than a month ago, Miles family was celebrating her graduation from Bowie State.

"I'm taking this time out this morning to ask for prayer for my brother Elton and his family," Karen Atkins posted on social media. "He lost his wife a little over a year ago and now has lost his daughter.

"My heart is truly saddened at this time, and this is hard to bear," she continued. "So, I'm in need of prayer as well as we lean and depend on God to pull us through, yet another loss of someone so dear to us, within such a little time.

"Her name was Amani Miles."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

